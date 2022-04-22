ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It’s time to race again at the Rockford Speedway. A new season begins Saturday night with the Spring Classic.

This will be the first time the main event will be held under the lights at night. That’s an 88-lap Big 8 Late Model Series race.

Some of the top racers entered in that event include Jon Reynolds Jr, Austin Nason, Mike Beyer and Max Kahler.

Mid-Ams and Bandits will also race. The action will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday evening. This will be the 75th year of racing at the Rockford Speedway.