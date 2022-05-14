ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Road Ranger gas and travel chain, which got its start in Rockford, has moved into NASCAR.

The company is partnering with Thorsport Racing to be the primary sponsor in the Camping World Truck Series. Road Ranger will sponsor the number 66 Toyota Tundra driven by Wisconsin native Ty Majeski. The partnership is for five races this year starting with one next week at the Texas Motor Speedway.

Road Ranger VP of Marketing Ryan Arnold says NASCAR is the perfect place for the company to showcase its brand.

Road Ranger was founded by Dan Arnold in Rockford in 1984. The company is now headquartered in Schaumburg.