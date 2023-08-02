ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — A man who grew up in Rockford is going to be inducted into NASCAR’s Hall of Fame. Chad Knaus is one of three men who make up the class of 2024.



NASCAR announced Wednesday that Knaus has been elected along with former racers Jimmie Johnson and Donnie Allison. Knaus and Johnson go in on the Modern Era ballot. Allison makes it on the Pioneer ballot.



Knaus grew up in Rockford, and he attended Jefferson High School. He grew up around racing working on his father John’s Late Model race cars at the Rockford Speedway. After graduating from high school, Knaus moved to North Carolina. He eventually got his big break on the Cup level of NASCAR with Jeff Gordon’s “Rainbow Warriors” crew.



In 2002 Knaus was promoted by Hendrick Motorsports to crew chief of the #48 Lowe’s car, and he was paired with driver Jimmie Johnson. They teamed up to win seven Cup championships, a record for a crew chief. They also won a record five consecutive Cup championships.



They won 81 races over 19 seasons including the 2013 Daytona 500, and four Brickyard 400s.



Knaus is currently the Vice President of Competition for Hendrick Motorsports. The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held Friday, January 19, 2024 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Charlotte Convention Center in North Carolina.