Rockford Speedway releases schedule for a milestone year of racing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Rockford Speedway is moving full speed ahead into 2022. The track’s schedule has been released.

The first event will be the Big 8 Late Model Series Spring Classic on Saturday, April 23. That will be held under the lights. The regular season opener will be held Saturday night, May 7.

This coming season will be the Rockford Speedway’s 75th consecutive year of operations. A 75th anniversary celebration will be held July 16th.

To view the complete schedule for 2022 click on the following link.

https://cdn.hibuwebsites.com/f872faf9411e4864b66c35ff3e5cd215/files/uploaded/2022%20RS%20Schedule%20Dec%2017.pdf

