Rockford Speedway set to host the NSTC

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Speedway’s biggest weekend of racing of the year is here. The National Short Track Championships will run Friday through Sunday on the quarter mile track.

The racing action begins Friday night with local season champions being crowned in five divisions: Bandits, Sportsment, American Short Trackers, Late Model and Roadrunner.

Saturday the main event will be a 108-lap Big 8 Series race. Sunday there will be a 30-lap Hobby Stock Showdown, a 50-lap Mid American Series race and then the 200-lap National Short Track Championship. Casey Johnson of Edgerton, Wisconsin is he defending champion of that event.

This is the 55th year for the NSTC.

For a complete schedule go to www.rockford.com