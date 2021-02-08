Web Extra: Talking racing with Caledonia’s Max Kahler-complete interview

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Caledonia teenager Max Kahler had a breakout year in 2020 winning the Big 8 Series season championship for Late Model cars and also becoming the youngest winner ever of the National Short Track Championships at the Rockford Speedway. So what are his plans for 2021?



Click on the media player to hear my entire interview with the Belvidere North High School teenager. You can meet Kahler Sunday (Feb. 14) at Fozzy’s Bar & Grill 6246 East Riverside in Loves Park. A fundraiser will be held there starting at 1 p.m. to give people a chance to support Kahler. Tickets cost $10 at the door. That price includes pizza, pasta and salad. There will be a 50-50 raffle and a silent auction, and you can watch the Daytona 500.