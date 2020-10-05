World Power Wheel Standing Championships thrill spectators again at the Byron Dragway

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The main event of the drag racing season at the Byron Dragway took place Sunday. It was the annual World Power Wheel Standing Championships.

Among those entered in the field were defending champion Chris Pearce in ‘The Chinto’ an old Pinto. Plus Jeff Wild in his Buick. ‘Launching Larry’ Jeleniewski of Orland Park in his Barracuda, Ron Smith of St. Louis in his ’72 Dodge, and Brian Ambrosini of Kenosha, Wisconsin in his orange Gremlin.

It was Ambrosini who had the large crowd cheering wth a 400 foot ‘wheelie’ run keeping the front wheels of his Gremlin aloft for 400 feet for the championship.

The World Power Wheel Standing Championships always packs in big crowds. There was another large turnout this time despite the pandemic. You can bet they’ll be back next year.