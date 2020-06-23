Raptors now ‘The South’ and not ‘The North’ as they arrive in Florida

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The Toronto Raptors refer to themselves as ‘We the North.’ Right now ‘They the South.’

The Raptors players and select team members traveled to Fort Myers, Florida Monday to continue individual workouts. Florida Gulf Coast University there will be their home base until early July when they can report to the NBA’s bubble Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex along with the other 21 NBA teams who will resume the season.

The Raptors were allowed to arrive in Florida ahead of the other NBA teams because the Raptors are the only NBA team from outside the country. The early report helps them with any quarantine issues that might arise. The Raptors will adhere to strict protocols to try to ensure everyone’s safety at a time when the number of positive tests for COVID-19 are rising in Florida.

NBA teams are expected to report to Orlando around July 7th for the start of training camps with the goal of restarting the season July 30.