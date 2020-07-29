Regents mentally adjust to the idea of spring football

ROCKFORD, Illinois (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford University football team is getting used to the idea of football in the spring. That’s when the Regents will most likely be playing their season.

Their conference the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (NACC) has postponed all conference regular-season competitions and champoinship events through the end of this calendar year. The conference is made up of 13 schools in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Details of how football will play out in the spring are still being finalized. During the fall teams will still be allowed to meet for conditioning, skill work and team building activities, but the news of the football season not going on this fall as scheduled is a disappointment for Regent’s football coach J.T. Zimmerman and his team.

“I know that the were really excited (about the upcoming season),” said Zimmerman. “Before they (his players) left in the spring they were extremely motivated, doing a great job in the weight room. We were excited to take a big step forward this fall, but I think at the end of the day they (conference leaders) made the decision that they had to make for the best interest of our kids.”

Zimmerman says his guys will jump at the chance to play in the spring.

“Yea, if it’s safe we want to play. Once they made this announcement that we’re moving to the spring our conference put together a couple committees to decide what that’s going to look like, so they’re working hard on that right now.”