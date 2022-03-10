CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Bears are trading Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers, according to the NFL Network.

Sports analyst Ian Rappaport broke the news on Twitter, saying “The Chargers trade for Bears star Khalil Mack is in place, sources say, pending tinkering with his contract and a physical.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Chargers are expected to send a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Bears in return for Mack.

Four years ago, the Bears traded two first-round picks, a third-round, and a sixth-round pick to the Raiders for Mack, and a second and seventh-round pick.