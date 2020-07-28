Report: Chicago Bears’ Eddie Goldman to sit season out over coronavirus concerns

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Bears DT Eddie Goldman reportedly has decided to opt out of the season citing health concerns over COVID-19.
NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport said Goldman informed the team on Tuesday.
Goldman is not the first NFL player to opt out of the 2020 season. Players from the Ravens, Cowboys, Broncos, Texans, Chiefs, Patriots, Seahawks and the Washington Football Team have also decided against playing this year.
DEVELOPING…
