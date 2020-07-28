Report: Chicago Bears’ Eddie Goldman to sit season out over coronavirus concerns

CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 04: Eddie Goldman #91 of the Chicago Bears warms up prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field on December 4, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Bears DT Eddie Goldman reportedly has decided to opt out of the season citing health concerns over COVID-19.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport said Goldman informed the team on Tuesday.

Sources: #Bears standout DT Eddie Goldman has informed the team he plans to opt out due to health concerns related to COVID-19. Goldman has been a standout in the middle of Chicago’s D since 2015. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2020

Goldman is not the first NFL player to opt out of the 2020 season. Players from the Ravens, Cowboys, Broncos, Texans, Chiefs, Patriots, Seahawks and the Washington Football Team have also decided against playing this year.

DEVELOPING…

