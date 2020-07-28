Report: Chicago Bears’ Eddie Goldman to sit season out over coronavirus concerns

CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 04: Eddie Goldman #91 of the Chicago Bears warms up prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field on December 4, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Bears DT Eddie Goldman reportedly has decided to opt out of the season citing health concerns over COVID-19.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport said Goldman informed the team on Tuesday.

Goldman is not the first NFL player to opt out of the 2020 season. Players from the Ravens, Cowboys, Broncos, Texans, Chiefs, Patriots, Seahawks and the Washington Football Team have also decided against playing this year.

