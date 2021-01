ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- Like it or not Matt Nagy is still the Chicago Bears' head coach. Nagy's first major decision of the offseason is picking a defensive coordinator to replace Chuck Pagano. The name that has surfaced as a candidate is Mike Singletary.

The Athletic reports that Singletary interviewed with the Bears for the job earlier this week. Singletary has had several coaching stints in the NFL. He was the head coach of the 49ers a little over a decade ago. That didn't work out so well. He was on the coaching staffs of the Vikings and the Rams as an assistant after that. He last coached in the NFL with the Rams in 2016.