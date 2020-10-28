IHSA will start season on time, defy Pritzker’s orders

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois High School Athletics Association says it will disregard Gov. JB Pritzker’s COVID-19 mitigation orders and start the high school basketball season on time.

Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced guidelines on Tuesday which would put winter sports on hold.

The IHSA calendar says basketball practice is scheduled to begin on November 16th, with games starting on November 30th.

Gov. Pritzker responded, saying, “We’ve told school districts what the rules are and I think they all know. So, IHSA may have their views but school districts know what the rules are. It’s unfortunate, but they would be probably be taking on legal liability.”

According to a statement, the IHSA Board of Directors met for a special meeting on Wednesday and voted to move wrestling from winter to the summer season of April 19 to June 26, 2021.

But, the board approved IHSA’s winter sports plan for low-risk sports, including Boys Swimming & Diving, Cheerleading, Dance, Boys & Girls Bowling, and Girls Gymnastics. These sports will be conducted from November 16, 2020, to February 13, 2021.

The board took action to follow the guidance of the IHSA Sport Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) and will allow Boys and Girls Basketball to begin practices on November 16.

As a part of the mitigation plan, masks will be worn by all players, coaches, and officials during play. Boys and Girls Basketball teams will follow team limitations allowing a maximum of 31 games. It will become a local school decision to determine if a school will allow their basketball teams to participate following the guidelines developed by the SMAC.

In a statement, the IHSA announced the following:

“The Illinois High School Association Board of Directors made the decision today to continue with the IHSA basketball season as scheduled in 2020-21. In August, the Board slated basketball to take place from November to February based on the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) assigning a medium risk level to the sport. The IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) offered additional mitigations, such as masks during play and social distancing on benches, that the SMAC believed would allow basketball to be played safely.

“After diligent discussion, the Board has made the decision today to follow the recommendation of the IHSA SMAC as it relates to basketball. The Board remains considerate of rising COVID-19 cases in Illinois and understand the importance of adhering to safety guidelines for the good of all citizens. However, the Board has not been presented any causal evidence that rising COVID-19 cases make basketball more dangerous to play by the IDPH or any other health organization nationally or internationally. On the contrary, the IHSA has been looking to bordering states who have sponsored both medium risk and high risk sports in the fall that have noted a low incident rate of COVID-19 spread.

“Illinois is a large and diverse state, and the IHSA membership is reflective of that. We understand that this decision will impact each high school and district differently. Some schools who remain in remote learning may not be able to start winter sports on time, and we feel for those in that situation. However, we have also learned that we cannot continue to look down the road to a season that may never come.”

With the IHSA’s decision, the option to play will be up to individual school districts.

