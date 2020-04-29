Report: MLB considering division realignment for late June start in home ballparks

CHICAGO, Ill. (WGN) – Fans might be able to watch the Crosstown Classic a lot more often this summer, albeit on TV.

According to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, Major League Baseball is considering a plan to do away with the traditional American and National Leagues, realigning all 30 teams into three geographic divisions.

The Cubs and White Sox would reportedly be a part of the Central Division along with the Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City Royals, Minnesota Twins, and Atlanta Braves.

The proposal aims to begin the season, spanning at least 100 games, by the end of June in teams’ own ballparks without fans ahead of an expanded playoff format.

To reduce travel, teams would only play opponents within their division, pitting rivals like the Cubs and Sox against one another on a regular basis.

While Nightengale reports league executives are optimistic, all of this is pending approval from medical experts and increased COVID-19 testing.

The plan is one of the many options MLB officials are exploring.

Another possibility being considered is having groups of teams in Arizona, Texas and Florida. All of those areas have climate-controlled MLB stadiums, and other nearby ballparks. The new Texas Rangers ballpark is among possible venues, serving as a mid-American hub. The Rangers still haven’t played a game in their new stadium, which has a retractable roof.

