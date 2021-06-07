REPORT: QB Aaron Rodgers not expected to attend Packers’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after a play against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV/AP) – According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not expected to be attending Tuesday’s minicamp.

Tuesday’s minicamp is mandatory and if Green Bay decides, Rodgers could be fined $93,085 for his absences or they could make it an excused absence and waive the fine. Last week players attended voluntary OTA’s, including both backup quarterbacks Jordan Love and Blake Bortles.

Packers CEO Mark Murphy says he believes the uncertainty surrounding MVP Aaron Rodgers’ future has divided the team’s fan base.

“The emails and letters that I’ve received reflect this fact,” Murphy said in a monthly column on the Packers’ website in which he answers questions from fans.

Rodgers hasn’t participated in the Packers’ voluntary organized team activities, a change from his usual offseason routine. The Packers begin their mandatory minicamp Tuesday.

ESPN reported in the hours leading up to the draft that Rodgers doesn’t want to return to Green Bay, where the three-time MVP has spent his entire career.

“We remain committed to resolving things with Aaron and want him to be our quarterback in 2021 and beyond,” Murphy said as he reiterated comments he’d made in a column a month earlier. “We are working to resolve the situation and realize that the less both sides say publicly, the better.”

Packers coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst have both said they want Rodgers back. Gutekunst has said he won’t trade Rodgers, who has three years left on his contract.

Rodgers detailed his frustrations with the organization while remaining noncommittal about his future in an ESPN interview that aired May 24.