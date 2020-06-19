Return guidelines released for RVC and other NJCAA schools

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The sports teams and coaches at Rock Valley College now have a return plan to work from. Friday afternoon the NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association) released a set of guidelines and protocols for the fall and winter sports seasons.

Student-athletes can begin returning to dorms/campuses on July 18th. Practices for fall sports can begin August 1. Competitions can begin August 20th. Mens and womens basketball teams can begin practicing September 14th. Competitions can begin October 16.

Spring sports, for now, will proceed as originally planned.

The coronavirus hit first sunk in at RVC in March on the opening day of the NJCAA Division III women’s national basketball tournament. The PE Center had to be closed to the public while the games proceeded. The tournament was shortened, but that tournament was one of the few sporting events that went on in the country that weekend while the rest of the sports world was shutting down. The NJCAA allowed the tournament to proceed since the teams had already arrived in Rockford.