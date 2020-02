WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Sophomore Renee Rittmeyer poured in 20 points and Winnebago defeated Oregon 50-33 Thursday evening in Big Northern Girls basketball.



Miyah Brown added 13 points for Winneabago. Oregon was led by Olivia Lambrigtsen with 21 points.

