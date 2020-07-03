Rivets fall again to the Loggers 6-4

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets made progress from their opening game Wednesday night to their second game Thursday evening. After getting shutout on one hit Wednesday the came back with nine hits and four runs Thursday, but they lost again to the La Crosse Loggers 6-4 in Northwoods League action.

The Rivets scored sinlge runs in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings. They led 4-2 after the fifth. But the Loggers cam up with a single run in the sixth inning to make it a 4-3 game, and then the Loggers took command by scoring three times in the top of the seventh.

Nico Rodriguez, a freshman at Kansas State, was the losing pitcher of record. He allowed four runs, two earned, in 1.2 innings of work.

The Rivets will try again for their first win of the season Friday when they play their first road game in Green Bay against the Booyah.