Rivets held to one hit on an opening night loss to the La Crosse Loggers

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It was an opening night loss, but it was actual baseball and that’s what mattered most Wednesday evening at Rivets Stadium. The Rivets lost to the La Crosse Loggers 1-0.

It was the first game played in a shortened Northwoods League season due to the coronavirus. The Revits normally would have played their opening game in late May. The pandemic prevented that.

Wednesday night the guys happily took the field while fans were allowed into the ballpark to watch. Many fans wore personal protective masks even though they weren’t required. All of the fans in the crowd of 691 observed social distancing.

The Rivets got great pitching. Four pitchers combined to limit the Loggers to only three hits and one run. That run didn’t come until the top of the ninth inning on an RBI double by JT Thompson that scored Kyson Donahue who had led off the inning with a single.

The Rivets had only one hit in the game, a single by Fighting Illini catcher Ryan Hampe.

The Rivets will host the Loggers again Thursday evening at 6:05 p.m. For highlights of Wednesday’s game click on the media player.