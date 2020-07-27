Rivets react to their record-setting 28-run game

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets had been struggling to scored runs of late, until Sunday when they broke out in a big way…a REALLY BIG WAY! They scored 28 runs in a 28-7 romp over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

The 28 runs is a Northwoods League record. The Rivets had 19 hits in the game and they benefited from 16 bases on balls. Leading the hit parade was third baseman Jeff Heinrich (University of South Carolina) with four hits including a home run. Jake Vader Wal added three hits and a home run. The Rivets scored runs in every inning except the eighth inning. They erupted for nine runs in the fourth inning.



In their previous three games the Rivets had scored a total of four runs. So what was the difference Sunday?



“Me and the boys shook things up in the clubhouse, and I’m just gonna leave it at that,” said Henrich.



“We uh, didn’t hit BP yesterday as crazy as it sounds,’ said Vander Wal. “We mixed it up a little bit. You know, we’re usually out here doing early work every day, doing all our stuff, and (manager Josh Keim) wanted to give us a break. For better or worse baseball’s a weird game. Sometimes that’s just the change you need.”



“That’s special,” said Keim of the 28 runs. “For not just these guys, but for our organization to be in the record book.”



The Rivets play the Dock Spiders again Monday evening.