Rivets return home, still struggle in loss to the Woodchucks

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — For the first time since their season was paused by a positive COVID-19 test, the Rockford Rivets played a home game Tuesday night. They lost to the Wisconsin Woodchucks 11-2.

The new-look Rivets are now 05 since their roster was turned over after their season was paused. In this game the Rivets had more errors (3) than hits (2). They scored both of their runs in the bottom of the first inning and it was all downhill from there.

Woodchucks starting pitcher Nate Madej struck out nine Rivets in 7.1 innings of work.

The Rivets lone hits came of the bats of Janesville native and University of Wisconsin Cordia’s Sam Beers, and University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Sam Vomhof.