Robinson almost lands on elite list of historic running backs

HOUSTON, TX. (WTVO/WQRF) — Heading into a Week 5 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans, running back James Robinson had recorded at least 90 total yards from scrimmage in his first four career NFL games.

Robinson needed another 90-plus yardage performance to cement himself on an elite list of current and former NFL running backs to eclipse that mark: RBs Eric Dickerson (1983), Adrian Peterson (2007), Kareem Hunt (2017) and Saquon Barkley (2018).

In Sunday’s game Robinson recorded 13 carries for 48 yards, and hauled in 5 catches for 22 yards. A total of 70 yards from scrimmage in Jacksonville’s 30-14 loss to the Texans.

Despite falling 20 yards short of yet another historic milestone, Robinson has been off to a great start in his young career. His season total yards from scrimmage now sits at 516.

Robinson and the Jaguars (1-4) will take on the Detroit Lions (1-3) next week at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.