Robinson dominates in Jaguars comeback, still fall to Titans

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 20: Kristian Fulton #26, Kevin Byard #31, and Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans watch as James Robinson #30 of the Jacksonville Jaguars scores a touchdown during the second half at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVO/WQRF) — After making NFL history in his debut last week, breaking the record for most rushing yards by an undrafted player in their first start, James Robinson one-upped himself in Week 2.

The Jacksonville Jaguars headed north for a divisional matchup with the Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars fell down early and trailed 24-10 at halftime.

After the intermission, Robinson did his thing. With his help, the Jaguars tied it at 30-30 midway through the fourth quarter but a field goal inside the two-minute warning and an untimely interception by Gardner Minshew sealed the game.

Robinson finished the game with 16 carries for 102 yards and recorded his first career NFL touchdown. He also had three receptions for 18 yards.

The Jaguars head back home and will host an in-state matchup Week 3 when the Miami Dolphins visit TIAA Bank Field.