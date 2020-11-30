Robinson eclipses 150 yards, scores in Jaguars 27-25 loss to Browns

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 29: James Robinson #30 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to their game against the Cleveland Browns at TIAA Bank Field on November 29, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cleveland Browns met at TIAA Bank Stadium on Sunday in Week 12 of the NFL.

Jaguars rookie running back James Robinson was third in the league in rushing coming into Sunday’s matchup and continued to cement himself as a premier back in the league with 128 yards on 22 carries and found the end zone for his sixth rushing touchdown of the year.

Robinson also hauled in 5 catches for 31 yards, a total of 159 scrimmage yards.

The Jaguars’ (1-10) next matchup comes in Minneapolis against the Vikings (5-6) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 6.