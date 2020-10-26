Robinson excels despite Jaguars 39-29 loss to Chargers

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 25: James Robinson #30 of the Jacksonville Jaguars scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Jacksonville Jaguars traveled across the country Sunday for a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7 in the NFL.

The Jaguars started slow until they found an element of their offense that seemed to be working: the run game. After falling behind 16-0, the Jags never waivered and continued to run the ball, and their undrafted rookie running back James Robinson rewarded them.

At halftime Robinson had 14 carries for 82 yards and a rushing touchdown. Right before the intermission he also caught a pass from Jags’ quarterback Gardner Minshew for a 9-yard receiving touchdown.

Despite his monster performance, there was another rookie on the field that showed he can ball just as hard and his name is Justin Herbert. Herbert finished 27/43, 347 yards, and three passing touchdowns, along with nine carries for 66 yards and a rushing touchdown.

As a result, the Chargers were able to pull away late in the game and solidify their 39-29 win over the Jaguars.

Robinson finished with 22 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown, along with 4 catches for 18 yards and a receiving touchdown as well. Robinson now has 843 all-purpose yards this season.

The Jaguars will head into their bye week this upcoming week with a record of 1-6. Following their bye, they host the Houston Texans on Nov. 8 at TIAA Stadium.