Rochelle senior Megan Thiravong wins the Greater Rockford Women’s Golf Classic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The trend of high school golfers winning the Greater Rockford Women’s Golf Classic continued on Sunday. Rochelle High School senior-to-be Megan Thiravong won the event at the Aldeen Golf Club.

Thiravong defeated two-time champion Hui Chong Dofflemyer two-and-one. The previous two years Rockford Lutheran senior Natalie Hooper and Rockford Guilford senior Katelyn Sayyalinh won the tournament.

“There have been a couple seniors in the past that have won, and I too look up to those ladies, Natalie Hooper and Katelyn Sayyalinh as well, so I kind of feel like I’m following in their footsteps,” said Thiravong shortly after the match concluded.

Thiravong didn’t seem to show any nerves on the course. She had a pair of birdies on the front nine and she led one-up at the turn. She expanded that lead by claiming the 10th and 14th holes. She had a chance to wrap up the event on the 16th hole, but she missed a short putt that rimmed off the cup.

On 17 Dofflemyer pulled her tee shot left into the woods out-of-play and Thiravong was able to claim the hole easily.

“It’s just an honor to represent the ladies here and play with Hui Chong,” said Thiravong. Thiravong has idolized Dofflemyer since she was 11 years old.

Next up for Thiravong, the high school golf season at Rochelle.