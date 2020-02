ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — As they say this one was no contest. The Rock Valley College women overwhelmed the College of DuPage in an N4C game Wednesday evening 96-35. Five RVC players scored in double figures.

Hononegah graduate Hannah Malcomson led the way with 23 points. Makyli Vann added 14.



RVC improves to 16-6 overall and to 6-0 in the conference. The Golden Eagles have won their last six games. For highlights click on the media player.