Rock Valley’s Malcomson makes WBCA All-Star Team

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rock Valley College basketball player Hannah Malcomson has been named to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s 2020 All-Star team. That honor goes to the top 50 junior college players in the nation.

Malcomson is one of only five NJCAA Division III players to make the team. The other players are all from Division I and II.

As a freshman last season Malcomson averaged 17.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while leading RVC to 28 wins and a birth in the semfinals of the NJCAA Division III National Tournament.

Malcomson is a graduate of Hononegah High School.