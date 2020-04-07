Rock Valley’s Malcomson named first team All-American

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hannah Malcomson had quite the freshman season for Rock Valley College. It was capped off Tuesday with the news that she has been named first team All-America by NJCAA Division III.

Malcomson was the only freshman named to the first team. The Hononegah graduate averaged 17.7 points per game ranking her sixth in the nation in scoring. She also averaged 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. She helped RVC to a 28-7 record and a Final Four birth in the NJCAA National Tournament.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video

Scott’s Little Sports highlights

Trending Stories