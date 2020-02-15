Rockford area basketball scores for Friday, February 14

(WTVO/WQRF) -- The NBA All-Star break has arrived. The All-Star festivities will be held in Chicago Friday through Sunday. Fred VanVleet didn't make the All-Star teams. The upside to that for the Rockford native is he can get plenty of rest and relaxation for the next few days.

What a first half of the season he has had. In 45 games played VanVleet is averaging 18.0 points per game (50th in the NBA), plus 6.8 assists (T14th in the NBA) and 3.7 rebounds. He's also making 39.6% of his shots (36th in the NBA) from three-point range. He's averaging 2.8 three-point baskets per game which ranks 15th in the NBA. And he's averaging 1.91 steals per game which ranks him fourth in the NBA.

His Toronto Raptors are sitting pretty too. Their 40-15 record is second best in the Eastern Conference and third best in the NBA behind only the Bucks (46-8) and the Lakers (41-12).The Raptors compiled that record despite a rash of injuries in the first half of the season.

The Raptors lost their final game before the break Wednesday night in Brooklyn to the Nets. That snapped their franchise record 15-game winning streak. VanVleet isn't concerned about going into the break on a losing note.

"Obviously you'd like to go into the break with a win, but in the grand scheme of things I'm not sure how much it really matters," VanVleet told reporters after the game Wednesday. "We have big goals that we're aspiring for and this is just another step in the journey, so I think rest and recovery and mental freshness will help towards that the second half of the season."

That second half for the Raptors won't begin until a week from Friday, February 21 when the Raptors host the Suns.