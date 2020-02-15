Rockford area basketball scores for Friday, February 14

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Friday, February 14 from the Sports Connection team of Scott Leber and Samantha Rivera.
NIC-10 BOYS (Friday)
Boylan 59 Auburn 56
Harlem 70 Freeport 62
Jefferson 60 Guilford 52
East 67 Hononegah 42
Belvidere North 51 Belvidere 33
NIC-10 Boys Standings (Updated Friday Feb. 14)
Boylan 13-2, 21-7
Jefferson 11-4, 22-5
Auburn 11-4, 15-11
East 9-5, 16-11
Harlem 8-7, 14-12
Belv. N. 7-8, 13-15
Guilford 6-9, 13-15
Hononegah 5-9, 11-16
Freeport 3-10, 10-15
Belvidere 0-13, 2-23
Big Northern Boys Games (Friday)
North Boone 66 Mendota 51
Rockford Lutheran 61 Byron 49 (Crusaders clinch at least a share of conference championship)
Winnebago 64 Stillman Valley 54
AREA BOYS (Friday)
Sycamore 62 Morris 40
Waubonsie Valleyl 61 DeKalb 44
GIRLS REGIONAL GAMES (Friday)
2A Rock Falls Regional
Winnebago 56 Rock Falls 51 OT (Miyah Brown scores 37)
2A Genoa-Kingston Regional
Johnsburg 44 Rockford Lutheran 36
1A Eastland Regional
Eastland 75 Polo 33 (Henze 27 points)
1A Amboy Regional
Amboy 41 Fulton 30
1A Le-Win Regional
Stockton 37 Aquin 35
1A River Ridge Regional
Galena 48 Dakota 46