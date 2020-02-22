Rockford area basketball scores for Friday, February 21

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- It wasn't just another Sectional Championship game at Pecatonica Thursday night. Amboy and Eastland were ranked 2nd and 4th in the state in Class 1A. They didn't disappoint.

It was a game that went down to the wire in a packed gymnasium. Senior Lydia Coatney drilled a three-point shot from the top of the key in the final seconds to put Eastland up 59-58. Amboy called timeout immediately after the basket with 1.2 seconds on the clock. Amboy then inbounded near half court but couldn't get a final shot off ending the game.

"Coach Brinker said, 'This is in your hands kid,' and this is what I've been waiting for all four years," said Coatney of her winning basket. "We train for this in practice. We do situations like this, so we were ready and I was ready for the pressure."

"Good gracious. How special is it to have making that shot on her senior year when she's put in so many years of hard work," said Eastland coach Nicole Brinker. "That's just amazing!"

Coatney and Erin Henze each scored 18 points for Eastland. Karlie Krogman added 13 points. Amboy got 18 points from Mallory Powers. Amboy's incredible season ends with a 30-2 record. Amboy had defeated Eastland twice during the regular season in close games.

Eastland improves to 31-3. The Cougars head to the 1A Streamwood Super-Sectional Monday night. The Cougars are one win away from a return trip to the State Tournament.

