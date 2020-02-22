Rockford area basketball scores for Friday, February 21

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Friday, February 21 from the Sports Connection team of Scott Leber and Samantha Rivera.
NIC-10 BOYS (Friday)
Boylan 66 Guilford 60 (Titans clinch the NIC-10 Championship outright)
Jefferson 72 Auburn 39 (J-Hawks take sole possession of second place)
Harlem 54 Belvidere North 48
East 83 Freeport 47 (E-Rabs jumped out to a 20-2 lead)
Hononegah 69 Belvidere 48
NIC-10 Boys Standings (Updated Friday, Feb. 21)
Boylan 15-2, 23-7
Jefferson 13-4, 24-5
Auburn 12-5, 16-13
East 12-5, 19-11
Harlem 9-8, 14-14
Belv. N. 7-10, 13-17
Guilford 7-10, 14-16
Hononegah 7-10, 11-18
Freeport 3-13, 10-18
Belvidere 0-17, 3-27
Big Northern Boys Games (Friday)
Oregon 58 Stillman Valley 42
Genoa-Kingston 65 North Boone 35
Winnebago 69 Harvest Christian 48
Dixon 80 Princeton 61
NUIC Boys (Friday)
Aquin 55 Le-Win 49
Pecatonica 52 Orangeville 49
Dakota 67 Durand 30 (Dakota wins NUIC North outright)
AREA BOYS (Friday)
Sycamore 64 Kaneland 39
DeKalb 42 Naperville Central 37
Rochelle 59 Sandwich 51
Warren 43 South Beloit 34
Stockton 41 West Carroll 30
Christian Life 72 Pearl City 33
North Love 71 Quentin Road Christian 48