Rockford area basketball scores for Friday, January 24

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Friday, January 24 from the Sports Connection team of Scott Leber and Samantha Rivera.



For highlights go to www.mystateline.com or tune in to the half-hour Sports Connection show this weekend. You can see it on MyNetwork TV at 10:30 a.m. Saturday (Ch. 17.2 over-the-air with antenna & Comcast Cable Channel 427 in Rockford) and on Fox 39 Sunday morning at 9:00 a.m

This week we’ll be joined by Auburn girls coach Jason Mcclelland. We’ll spotlight Boylan Senior Peyton Kennedy. We’ll also have our MVP, our play of the week, and our flashback segment.



NIC-10 BOYS (Friday)

Harlem 68 Belvidere 39

Belvidere North 34 Guilford 28

Boylan 76 Freeport 51 (Boylan’s Close scores 24 and tops 1,000 career points)

Auburn 59 Hononegah 41

(Jefferson and East were off)

BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE BOYS (Friday)

Rockford Christian 44 Genoa-Kingston 35

Rock Falls 59 North Boone 21

Oregon 57 Byron 28 (Woolsey scores 21 for Oregon)

Winnebago 69 Mendota 37

Rockford Lutheran 65 Stillman Valley 34

NORTHWEST UPSTATE ILLINI CONFERENCE BOYS (Friday)

Lena-Winslow 65 Aquin 53

Pecatonica 61 Orangeville 52 (Carlson scores 16 for Pec. Indians 18-6, 5-0)

Dakota 71 Durand 39 (Flynn scores 20 for Dakota)

East Dubuque 44 Galena 27

AREA BOYS GAMES (Friday)

Rockford Christian Life 52 IMSA 35

Sandwich 44 Sycamore 40 OT

DeKalb 53 Naperville Central 51 (Barbs 18-4, 5-0)

Kaneland 72 Rochelle 65

Schaumburg Christian 53 South Beloit 47

NIC-10 GIRLS (Friday)

Auburn 66 Hononegah 53 (Gray 22, Evans 14 for Auburn. Burns 20 for Hononegah)

Belvidere North 49 Guilford 38

Boylan 69 Freeport 29 (Eshleman 25, Kennedy 18)

Harlem 74 Belvidere 30

AREA GIRLS GAMES (Friday)

Rock Falls 51 Rochelle 17