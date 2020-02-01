Rockford area basketball scores for Friday, January 31

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Friday, January 31 from the Sports Connection team of Scott Leber and Samantha Rivera.



NIC-10 BOYS (Friday)

Boylan 75 East 68 (Johnny Close 30 points) Titans lead NIC-10 at 8-2

Jefferson 62 Hononegah 52

Auburn 68 Harlem 58

Guilford 57 Belvidere 46

Belvidere North 66 Freeport 55

NIC-10 Boys Standings (Updated Fri. Jan. 31)

Boylan 9-2, 20-6

Jefferson 8-2, 19-3

Auburn 8-3, 12-10

East 6-3, 13-9

Guilford 6-5, 13-10

Belv. N. 6-6, 11-13

Harlem 5-6, 11-11

Hononegah 3-7, 8-14

Freeport 2-7, 9-12

Belvidere 0-11, 3-20

Area Boys Games (Friday)

Winnebago 79 Spring Valley Hall 48

DeKalb 52 Sycamore 45

Parkview Christian 59 South Beloit 49

NIC-10 GIRLS (Friday)

Harlem 69 Auburn 61 (Bri Jackson 17 points, 10 rebounds in the upset)

Guilford 45 Belvidere 37

Boylan 78 East 44

Belvidere North 66 Freeport 28

NIC-10 Girls Standings (Updated Fri. Jan 31)

Belv. North 13-2, 22-6

Auburn 12-2, 20-6

Hononegah 11-3, 16-11

Boylan 11-4, 19-8

Guilford 9-5, 17-7

Harlem 8-7, 15-13

East 2-10, 4-20

Jefferson 2-12, 2-17

Freeport 2-12, 3-20

Belvidere 1-14, 2-25

BIG NORTHERN GIRLS GAMES (Friday)

Oregon 65 Rockford Christian 47

Rock Falls 44 Byron 41

Mendota 54 Stillman Valley 49

Dixon 44 Genoa-Kingston 26

NUIC GIRLS GAMES (Friday)

Pecatonica 37 Le-Win 31

Forreston 64 Milledgeville 28

Aquin 53 Durand 31

AREA GIRLS GAMES (Friday)

Sycamore 48 DeKalb 36

Ottawa 50 Rochelle 37