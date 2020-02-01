Rockford area basketball scores for Friday, January 31

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Friday, January 31 from the Sports Connection team of Scott Leber and Samantha Rivera.
NIC-10 BOYS (Friday)
Boylan 75 East 68 (Johnny Close 30 points) Titans lead NIC-10 at 8-2
Jefferson 62 Hononegah 52
Auburn 68 Harlem 58
Guilford 57 Belvidere 46
Belvidere North 66 Freeport 55
NIC-10 Boys Standings (Updated Fri. Jan. 31)
Boylan 9-2, 20-6
Jefferson 8-2, 19-3
Auburn 8-3, 12-10
East 6-3, 13-9
Guilford 6-5, 13-10
Belv. N. 6-6, 11-13
Harlem 5-6, 11-11
Hononegah 3-7, 8-14
Freeport 2-7, 9-12
Belvidere 0-11, 3-20
Area Boys Games (Friday)
Winnebago 79 Spring Valley Hall 48
DeKalb 52 Sycamore 45
Parkview Christian 59 South Beloit 49
NIC-10 GIRLS (Friday)
Harlem 69 Auburn 61 (Bri Jackson 17 points, 10 rebounds in the upset)
Guilford 45 Belvidere 37
Boylan 78 East 44
Belvidere North 66 Freeport 28
NIC-10 Girls Standings (Updated Fri. Jan 31)
Belv. North 13-2, 22-6
Auburn 12-2, 20-6
Hononegah 11-3, 16-11
Boylan 11-4, 19-8
Guilford 9-5, 17-7
Harlem 8-7, 15-13
East 2-10, 4-20
Jefferson 2-12, 2-17
Freeport 2-12, 3-20
Belvidere 1-14, 2-25
BIG NORTHERN GIRLS GAMES (Friday)
Oregon 65 Rockford Christian 47
Rock Falls 44 Byron 41
Mendota 54 Stillman Valley 49
Dixon 44 Genoa-Kingston 26
NUIC GIRLS GAMES (Friday)
Pecatonica 37 Le-Win 31
Forreston 64 Milledgeville 28
Aquin 53 Durand 31
AREA GIRLS GAMES (Friday)
Sycamore 48 DeKalb 36
Ottawa 50 Rochelle 37