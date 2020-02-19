ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the Rockford area basketball scores for Tuesday, February 18 from the Sports Connection team of Scott Leber and Samantha Rivera.
Boys Regular Season
Rockford Lutheran 88 Mendota 31 (Crusaders finished the Big Northern 10-0, Nystrom
scores his 1,000th point)
Winnebago 47 Rock Falls 39
Dixon 59 Byron 55
Rockford Christian 68 Oregon 54
Pecatonica 68 Durand 31
Christian Life 58 Orangeville 46
Dakota 67 Aquin 51
Lena-Winslow 46 Pearl City 14
Ottawa 67 Sycamore 54
Mooseheart 66 South Beloit 36
Marengo 65 Woodstock 51
Girls 1A Pecatonica Sectional
Amboy 47 Galena 33 (Amboy now 30-1 to play Eastland Thursday)
Girls 2A Mendota Sectional
Winnebago 51 Johnsburg 34 (Schrank scores 21. Bago plays Riverdale Thursday)
Girls 3A Sycamore Regional
Sycamore 61 Rochelle 27
Dixon 35 Hampshire 31
Girls 4A Harlem Regional
Auburn 80 Jefferson 30 (Evans scores 35)
DeKalb 76 Harlem 64 (Omodayo scores 23, Nelson scores 21)
Girls 4A Guilford Regional
Hononegah 82 East 55 (Randy Weibel gets his 700th win. Jamerson scores 43 for East)
Huntley 53 Guilford 39