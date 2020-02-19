Rockford area basketball scores for Tuesday, February 18

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WTVO)-- Rockford Lutheran capped off the Big Northern Conference portion of its schedule in a big way Tuesday night. Eric Nystrom scored his 1,000th career point and the Crusaders finished conference play with a perfect 10-0 record by defeating Mendota 88-31.

Four players scored in double figures for the Crusaders.

