Rockford area basketball scores for Wednesday, Feb. 12

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the Rockford area high school basketball scores for Wednesday, February 12 from the Sports Connection team of Scott Leber and Samantha Rivera.
NIC-10 Boys
Auburn 60 East 58 (Mackey’s 3-ball at 1.6 makes the difference. Johnson scores 21 for
Auburn)
Boylan 68 Belvidere 48
Jefferson 58 Belvidere North 46
Harlem 55 Guilford 44
Hononegah 62 Freeport 57
NIC-10 Boys Standings (Updated Wednesday, Feb. 12)
Boylan 12-2, 20-7
Auburn 11-3, 15-10
Jefferson 10-4, 21-5
East 8-5, 15-11
Harlem 7-7, 13-12
Guilford 6-8, 13-14
Belv. N. 6-8, 12-15
Hononegah 5-8, 11-15
Freeport 3-11, 10-14
Belvidere 0-14, 3-24
AREA BOYS GAMES
Rockford Lutheran 79 Johnsburg 43
Lena-Winslow 61 Pecatonica 56
GIRLS REGIONAL GAMES
1A at Eastland
Eastland 91 Alden-Hebron 30 (Henze 27 points)
Polo 68 Newman 45
1A at Amboy
Amboy 62 AFC 30 (Payne 26 points)
Fulton 48 Forreston 37 OT
1A at Lena
Aquin 71 Durand 50 (Barr 28 points)
Stockton 56 Le-Win 43 (Esifeller and Timpe 19 points each)
1A at River Ridge
Galena 47 River Ridge 39
Dakota 45 East Dubuque 23
2A at Rock Falls
Rock Falls 66 West Carroll 22
Winnebago 59 Byron 52
2A at Genoa
Rockford Lutheran 49 Aurora Rosary 41
Johnsburg 54 Rockford Christian 33