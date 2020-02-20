Rockford area basketball scores for Wednesday, February 19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school basketball scores involving Rockford area teams for Wednesday, February 19 from the Sports Connection team of Scott Leber and Samantha Rivera.

NIC-10 Boys
Boylan 54 Hononegah 49 (Titans clinch at least a share of the NIC-10 championship)
East 79 Harlem 61 (Davis scores 21 for East)
Guilford 62 Freeport 59
Jefferson 80 Belvidere 48 (J-Hawks get their 23rd win)
Auburn 39 Belvidere North 35

NIC-10 Boys Standings (Updated Wednesday, Feb. 19)
Boylan 14-2, 22-7
Jefferson 12-4, 23-5
Auburn 12-4, 16-12
East 11-5, 18-11
Harlem 8-8, 13-14
Belv. N. 7-9, 13-16
Guilford 7-9, 14-15
Hononegah 6-10, 10-18
Freeport 3-12, 10-17
Belvidere 0-16, 3-26

AREA BOYS
Rockford Lutheran 78 Christian Liberty 18
Indian Creek 68 Genoa-Kingston 54 (Timberwolves are 29-0)
Burlington Central 73 Stillman Valley 40
Eastland 54 Milledgeville 44

