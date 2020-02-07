Rockford area cheerleading squads ready to take to the mats for State

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The IHSA State competitive cheerleading championships will be held Friday and Saturday in Bloomington. Once again the Rockford area will be well represented with four teams ready to put forth their best effort.



Stillman Valley will be competing in the Small School Division. North Boone will also compete in the Small School Division. The Vikings finished third at State last year.



Harlem will be competing in the large school division, and Belvidere North will compete in the Coed Division. Belvidere North will be going after it’s fourth straight state championship.

“I’m very pumped because out of all my years of cheer this is the most we’ve had so much reputation, and this team is the most talented I’ve seen in my life,” said Belvidere North senior cheerleader Ayanna Wallace.

“Every year the pressure gets higher and higher and higher,” said another Belvidere North cheerleader Emily Carter. “Everyone is having higher expectations for each athlete and each team member. We’re just really hoping to bring home that title once again.”

The Blue Thunder have been sharp the last couple weeks. Their scores at the NIC-10 tournament and at the Sectional matched their best scores ever.

Harlem will be making it’s fourth straight appearance at State. The Huskies had their best finish ever last year…ninth in the Large School Division. With 11 seniors on the squad this year, they have a good shot to top that.

“We’ve learned what it feels like to be down there and have the rush and kind of adrenalin that we need to push through the routine,” said senior Kennedy Robison.

Every year the stunts get more difficult, the scores get higher. This is a sport where the bar keeps moving higher and higher at a rapid pace which pushes all the cheerleaders to raise their performances.

“Looking back at the first couple years that I coached just the stunts that we were doing that would have been a level four stunt, that’s what we call it, that’s the hardest stunt that you can do,” said Harlem coach Rebecca Doxtater. “Those stunts would be level one or two now.” “The scores are just so much higher overall because so many teams are stepping up.”

“Our stunts, we’ve added harder stunts and then our tumbling…we have quite a few good tumblers this year,” said Harlem cheerleader Michaela Day.

The more difficult the stunts, the more challenging the routines the more trust these cheerleaders need to have in each other.

“They have to trust each other,” said Doxtater. “They’re throwing each other up in the air, and if they don’t trust each other they’re bickering with each other, that’s not going to work, so you really do have to be a family and work together.”

In Friday’s preiminary round Stillman Valley will take the floor first at 9 a.m. North Boone will perform at 11:15 a.m. Belvidere North will perform at 5:05 p.m. and Harlem will perform at 7:05 p.m.