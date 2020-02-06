Rockford area H.S. Basketball scores for Wednesday, February 5

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the Rockford area basketball scores for Wednesday, February 5 from the Sports Connection team of Scott Leber and Samantha Rivera.

NIC-10 BOYS

Boylan 77 Jefferson 69 (Close 29 points, Brown 17 points)

Belvidere North 55 East 42 (North’s first win over East in 10 years)

Harlem 63 Hononegah 58 (Dawsey 21 points)

Freeport 60 Belvidere 44

NIC-10 Boys Standings (Updated Wed. Feb. 5)

Boylan 10-2, 18-6

Auburn 9-3, 13-10

Jefferson 8-4, 19-5

East 7-4, 14-10

Guilford 6-6, 13-11

Belv. N. 6-6, 12-13

Harlem 6-6, 12-11

Hononegah 3-8, 8-15

Freeport 3-7, 10-12

Belvidere 0-12, 3-21

AREA BOYS

Rochelle 75 Stillman Valley 62

Stockton 50 River Ridge 43

Pecatonica 71 Aquin 63

Orangeville 64 Durand 29

Dakota 66 Pearl City 17 (Flynn 29, Dakota now 19-4, 8-1)

Eastland 79 Forreston 51

Scales Mound 64 Galena 39

AREA GIRLS

Genoa-Kingstno 44 North Boone 25

Mendota 66 LaSalle-Peru 64