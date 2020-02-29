Rockford area hoops scores for Friday, February 28

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Friday, February 28 from the Sports Connection team of Scott Leber and Samantha Rivera.



For highlights go to www.mystateline.com or tune in to the half-hour Sports Connection show this weekend. You can see it on MyNetwork TV at 10:30 a.m. Saturday (Ch. 17.2 over-the-air with antenna & Comcast Cable Channel 427 in Rockford) and on Fox 39 Sunday morning at 9:00 a.m.

This week we’ll spotlight Boylan’s talented duo of Anthony Brown and Johnny Close. We’ll talk East E-Rabs basketball with head coach Roy Sackmaster. We’ll recap a great week of tournament championship basketball for the girls, and we’ll look ahead to boys tournament action next week. We’ll also have our MVP, our Play Of The Week, and our Flashback segment.



NIC-10 BOYS (Friday)

(only game)

Hononegah 66 Freeport 61 OT

2A Rockford Lutheran Regional

Lutheran 76 Genoa-Kingston 35 (Zach Derus 18 points)

2A Winnebago Regional

El Paso-Gridley 69 Winnebago 60

2A Rock Falls Regional

Sterling Newman 54 Rock Falls 20

2A Aurora Christian Regional

Wheaton Academy 50 Marengo 40

1A Christian Life Regional

#1 Indian Creek 65 Christian Life 56 (Timberwolves 33-0)

1A Polo Regional

Dakota 57 Pecatonica 49 |(Dakota sets a school record with its 28th win)

1A Pearl City Regional

Lena-Winslow 53 Eastland 29 (Panthers tie school record of 27 wins…Bruce scores 16)

1A Fulton Regional

Fulton 37 Galena 30