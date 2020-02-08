Rockford area hoops scores for Friday, February 7

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- Dakota defeated Pecatonica 62-38 Friday night to strengthen it's hold on first place in the NUIC North.

The Indians got off to a fast start thanks to some tremendous three-point shooting by Evan Flynn. He sank five straight three-point attempts to score 15 points in the first quarter! Dakota led 21-14 after one. The Indians increased that lead to 41-25 at the half. They continued to add onto it in the second half.

Senior forward Josh Clark also scored 15 points for the Indians and Wyatt Rockey added 11. Pecatonica was missing two key players. Austin Carlson was out with an ankle injury and Kobe Magee was ill.

Dakota improves to 20-4 overall and 9-1 in the NUIC North. The Indians are one game ahead of Pecatonica and Lena-Winslow in the loss column.

Click the media player for highlights, post-game reaction and our interview with Dakota coach Mike Bartelt click on the media player.