Rockford area hoops scores for Friday, February 7

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Friday, February 7 from the Sports Connection team of Scott Leber and Samantha Rivera.
NIC-10 BOYS (Friday)
Jefferson 63 Harlem 49
Hononegah 67 Guilford 58 (Guilford’s Knuth gets 1,000th point)
East 73 Belvidere 39
Boylan 61 Belvidere North 38
Auburn 73 Freeport 54
NIC-10 Boys Standings (Updated Friday, Feb. 7)
Boylan 11-2, 19-6
Auburn 10-3, 14-10
Jefferson 9-4, 20-5
East 8-4, 15-10
Guilford 6-7, 13-12
Belv. N. 6-7, 12-14
Harlem 6-6, 12-12
Hononegah 4-8, 9-15
Freeport 3-10, 10-13
Belvidere 0-13, 3-22
Big Northern Boys Games (Friday)
Rockford Lutheran 75 Winnebago 66 (Crusaders 7-0 in conf., Derus 27 points)
Rock Falls 49 Stillman Valley 39
Rockford Christian 72 Dixon 52
Byron 51 Genoa-Kingston 49
Oregon 52 Red Bud 47
NUIC Boys (Friday)
Dakota 62 Pecatonica 39 (Dakota 20-4, 9-1)
Eastland 61 Amboy 14
Le-Win 49 Orangeville 30
Durand 53 Pearl City 33
AREA BOYS (Friday)
Sycamore 71 LaSalle-Peru 52
DeKalb 63 Metea Valley 58
Rochelle 73 Plano 70
NIC-10 GIRLS (Friday)
Boylan 56 Belvidere North 45 (Kennedy 35 points, 13 rebounds)
Auburn 88 Freeport 26 (Auburn clinches at least a tie for the NIC-10 crown)
Harlem 63 Jefferson 52
East 39 Belvidere 29
NIC-10 Girls Standings (Updated Friday., Feb. 7)
Auburn 15-2, 23-6
Belv. North 13-4, 22-8
Boylan 13-4, 21-8
Hononegah 12-4, 17-12
Guilford 10-7, 18-9
Harlem 10-7, 17-13
East 4-12, 6-21
Freeport 2-14, 3-22
Jefferson 3-14, 3-19
Belvidere 2-16, 2-27
AREA GIRLS GAMES (Friday)
Kewanee 45 Oregon 36
Sycamore 59 LaSalle-Peru 42
Rochelle 50 Plano 47
South Beloit 39 Mooseheart 29
Alden-Hebron 53 Hiawatha 46