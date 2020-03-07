Rockford area hoops scores for Friday, March 6

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Friday, March 6 from the Sports Connection team of Scott Leber and Samantha Rivera.



This week we’ll have our end-of-the-season awards. We’ll look back at some of the top plays of the year and we’ll ‘Spotlight’ former Hononegah standout and now Marquette freshman Jordan King.



4A Guilford Regional

Hononegah 54 East 51

(Indians head to the McHenry Sectional)

4A Huntley Regional

Huntley 65 Jefferson 52 (Leavy 23 points, Moss 17)

3A Woodstock North Regional

Boylan 65 Woodstock North 50 (Brown scores 24, Close 19)

(Titans head to the Boylan Sectional next week)

3A Belvidere North Regional

Wauconda 54 Belvidere North 41

3A Sterling Regional

Geneso 61 Rochelle 54

2A Genoa-Kingston Sectional

Timothy Christian 89 Rockford Lutheran 78 (Penney 20 points for Lutheran)

1A River Ridge Sectional

Indian Creek 57 Dakota 51 (Indian Creek 35-0)

(Indian Creek heads to the NIU Super-Sectional on Tuesday)