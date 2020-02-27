Rockford area hoops scores for Wednesday, February 26

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school basketball scores for Wednesday, February 26 from the Sports Connection team of Scott Leber and Samantha Rivera.



NIC-10 BOYS

Boylan 62 Harlem 52 (Titans 13th straight conference win)

East 69 Guilford 48 (E-Rabs 6th win in their last 7 games)

Auburn 76 Belvidere 38

Jefferson 63 Freeport 39

Belvidere North 48 Hononegah 42



NIC-10 Boys Standings (Updated Wednesday, Feb. 26)

Boylan 16-2, 24-7

Jefferson 14-4, 25-5

East 13-5, 20-11

Auburn 13-5, 17-13

Harlem 9-9, 14-15

Belv. N. 8-10, 14-17

Guilford 7-11, 14-17

Hononegah 6-11, 10-19

Freeport 3-14, 10-19

Belvidere 0-18, 3-28

Boys 2A Winnebago Regional

Winnebago 69 Oregon 63

El Paso-Gridley 74 Spring Valley Hall 55

(Winners play Friday)



Boys 2A Rockford Lutheran Regional

Genoa-Kingston 51 Rockford Christian 49

(G-K plays Lutheran Friday)



Boys 2A Rock Falls Regional

Newman 62 Prophetstown 27

Rock Falls 62 Knoxville 55

(Winners play Friday)



Boys 1A Christian Life Regional

Indian Creek 87 Durand 52 (Timberwolves are 32-0)

Christian Life 64 Earlville 49 (Eagles are 26-5)

(Winners play Friday)



Boys 1A Pearl City Regional

Lena-Winslow 57 Aquin 47

Eastland 59 Scales Mound 53

(Winners Play Friday)



Boys 1A Fulton Regional

Galena 36 East Dubuque 34 (Pirates pull of the upset)

Fulton 56 Stockton 37

(Winners play Friday)



1A Polo Regional

Pecatonica 84 Lamoille 44

Dakota 63 Polo 39 (Flynn 26 points)

(Winners play Friday)

