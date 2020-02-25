Rockford area tournament basketball results for Monday, February 24

CHICAGO, Ill. -- The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired goaltender Malcolm Subban defenseman Slava Demin and a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft from the Vegas Golden Knights. To complete the trade, the Blackhawks sent goaltender Robin Lehner to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for unsigned draft choice Martins Dzierkals. Lehner and Dzierkals were subsequently traded to Vegas. Subban’s contract has an AAV of $850,000 and is signed through the 2019-20 season.

Subban, 26, is 9-7-3 with a 3.18 GAA and .890 save percentage in 20 games and 19 starts with Vegas this season. Over parts of five seasons in the NHL with Vegas and Boston, Subban has appeared in 65 games and 60 starts with a record of 30-23-7. His career GAA is 2.97 and his career save percentage is .899.

Subban has posted a perfect 5-0 record in shootouts, allowing just one shootout goal (18 saves/19 attempts, .947 save percentage) in his career. He stopped a season-high 37 shots on Dec. 22, 2019 at SJS in a 3-1 win and recorded a career-best 42 saves on March 22, 2018, also at SJS.

Originally selected in the first round (24th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft by Boston, Subban played four seasons in the American Hockey League with Providence, posting a record of 56-45-19 in 127 games. A native of Toronto, Subban’s older brother, P.K., is a defenseman with the New Jersey Devils.

Demin is currently a sophomore at the University of Denver and was a fourth-round pick (99th overall) by Vegas in the 2018 NHL Draft. This season, the 19-year-old has two goals and seven assists in 30 games played. Over his 71-game collegiate career, Demin has 23 points (6G, 17A).

A native of Cypress, Calif., Demin was named National Collegiate Hockey Conference Defenseman of the Week on Jan. 6 after scoring a goal and adding two assists in a Jan. 3 win over Massachusetts. Denver is currently ranked sixth in the USCHO.com and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls.

Demin also played two seasons with Wenatchee of the British Columbia Hockey League and helped the team to a 2017-18 BCHL Championship. He played in 57 games that season, scoring nine goals and 36 assists en route to earning BCHL Second Team All-Star honors.

Lehner made 33 appearances and 31 starts for the Blackhawks this season posting a record of 16-10-5. He has a GAA of 3.01 and a save percentage of .918 this year.