Rockford area tournament basketball results for Monday, February 24

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the tournament basketball results from the Rockford area for Monday, February 24 from the Sports Connection team of Scott Leber and Samantha Rivera.
Girls 1A Streamwood Super-Sectional
Eastland 77 Chicago Hope 38 (Erin Henze scores 29 points. Cougars returning to State)
Boys 1A Pearl City Regional
Lena-Winslo 44 Pearl City 21
Aquin 58 Warren 51
Boys 1A Fulton Regional
East Dubuque 49 Morrison 29
Galena 56 River Ridge 44
Boys 1A Polo Regional
Dakota 86 Leland 12
Polo 53 Big Rock 40
Boys 1A Christian Life Regional
Indian Creek 71 Our Lady of Sacred Heart 15
Durand 53 South Beloit 39
Boys 2A Rockford Lutheran Regional
Woodstock Marian 62 Richmond-Burton 45
Genoa-Kingston 87 North Boone 58 (Will Franson scores 18 points)
Boys 2A Winnebago Regional
Oregon 55 Stillman Valley 37 (Trey Woolsey scores 34 points)
Boys 2A Rock Falls Regional
Prophetstown 50 West Carroll 45
Rock Falls 71 Riverdale 46 (Jalen Johnson 26 points)