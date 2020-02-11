Rockford Christian cools off Rockford Lutheran

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford Lutheran has been setting the pace in the Big Northern Conference and the Crusaders were on a six-game roll going into Monday night, but Rockford Christian put an end to that.

The Royal Lions defeated the Crusaders 67-61 in a high-energy battle. The Royal Lions led most of the way but the lead was slim throughout. Every time Lutheran struck with a lightning quick transition basket, Rockford Christian would retaliate with an acrobatic drive by Marcus Hill Jr, a post play hoop by Javeion Hoover or a three-point dagger by Nate Tackett.



It was one highlight after another. To check out a few of those highlights click on the media player.



Rockford Lutheran is now 17-8, 7-0. Rockford Christian is 15-10, 6-2. This game did not count as a conference game. Their earlier game in December that was won by Lutheran 61-60 was a conference game.