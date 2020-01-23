Rockford IceHogs get shutout again by the Texas Stars

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The IceHogs continue to grind their way toward the All-Star break. They played their 11th game in 20 days Wednesday night and they came up short losing to the Texas Stars 1-0.



It’s the second straight game that the IceHogs have been shutout. They lost 2-0 Monday to the Belleville Senators.

The Hogs couldn’t convert on any of their three power play chances. They wasted a strong effort between the pipes by Matt Tompkins. He had 30 saves while allowing only the one goal.



Landon Bow gets the shutout for the Stars. For highlights click on the media player.