Rockford IceHogs sign Garrett Mitchell to AHL contract

ROCKFORD, Ill. – The Rockford IceHogs have released forward Garrett Mitchell from his professional tryout agreement (PTO) and signed him to a standard player contract with the club for the remainder of this season and the 2020-21 campaign.

Since joining the IceHogs on Feb. 6, Mitchell, 28, registered six points (four goals, two assists) in 15 games with the club including a two-goal performance on Feb. 13 at Manitoba and serves as an alternate captain during road contests.

Before joining the IceHogs, the Regina, Saskatchewan, native returned to the AHL a veteran of 402 contests including two games with Laval Rocket earlier this season. A long-time member of the Hershey Bears (2009-18), Mitchell served as the Bears’ team captain for three seasons (2015-18), alternate captain for two seasons (2013-15) and totaled 110 points (53 goals, 57 assists) in 400 games with the club.

Earlier this season, Mitchell had 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 40 games with the Reading Royals of the ECHL. Last season, he skated for Zvolen KHm in Slovakia adding 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 28 games.

Selected in the sixth round (175th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft by the Washington Capitals, the 5-foot-11, 196-pound forward appeared in one game with the Capitals during the 2016-17 season.