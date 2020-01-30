ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Lutheran Crusaders defeated the Marengo Indians 83-74 Wednesday evening in a non-conference game.
The Crusaders were led by Zach Derus with 24 points and Tyler Penney with 17. Marengo’s 6’5 sophomore Matthew Volkening led all scorers with 26 points.
Lutheran’s record improves to 14-7. For highlights click on the media player.
Rockford Lutheran defeats Marengo
