GENOA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford Lutheran defeated Aurora Rosary 49-41 Wednesday evening in a 2A Regional semifinal game in Genoa.
The Crusaders advance to play Johnsburg Friday night in the championship game. Johnsburg defeated Rockford Christian 54-33 in the other semifinal game.
For highlights click on the media player.
Rockford Lutheran extends season with Regional win over Aurora Rosary
