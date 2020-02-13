Rockford Lutheran extends season with Regional win over Aurora Rosary

GENOA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford Lutheran defeated Aurora Rosary 49-41 Wednesday evening in a 2A Regional semifinal game in Genoa.

The Crusaders advance to play Johnsburg Friday night in the championship game. Johnsburg defeated Rockford Christian 54-33 in the other semifinal game.

For highlights click on the media player.

