Rockford Lutheran graduate Kenny Strawbridge commits to Alabama State University

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Former Rockford Lutheran standout Kenny Strawbridge is taking his basketball talents to the deep south. He announced on twitter Tuesday that he has committed to Alabama State University.

The Hornets compete in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) at the NCAA Division I level. Their record last season was 8-24, but they have a new head coach. He’s former NBA guard Mo Williams.

Strawbridge played for Western Nebraska Community College last season where he averaged 15.0 points and 5.5 rebounds in 31 games. In the 2018-19 season he was enrolled at the University of Missouri-Kansas City where he was redshirted.

As a senior at Rockford Lutheran in 2017-18 Strawbridge averaged 26.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game. He was named 2nd team All-State for Class 3A by the Associated Press.