Rockford native Donovan Williams part of a highly-touted Oklahoma St. recruiting class

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Another Rockford native will be hooping it up at the major college level next season. Donovan Williams has decided to attend Oklahoma State of the Big 12 Conference. He announced his decision Monday evening.

Williams grew up in Rockford. He honed his basketball skills at a young age at the Boys and Girls Club. He also attended Lutheran Elementary school through sixth grade. That’s when he moved to Lincoln, Nebraska and that’s where his basketball skills took off.



This past season he was named Nebraska’s ‘Mr. Basketball’ despite not being fully recovered from an ACL injury. He averaged 29 points per game for North Star High School in Lincoln. All of the major national recruiting services have Williams ranked among the top 30 shooting guards in the country.

The 6’5 senior also drew interest from Nebraska, Texas, Kansas State, Georgia, Villanova and several other schools. He ultimately settled on Oklahoma State, a program that appears to be on the rise. The Cowboys have one of the top five recruiting classes in the nation coming in. The most notable recruit is point guard Cade Cunningham from Florida. Rivals ranks him as the top overall high school player in the nation.

Williams is the son of Will Williams and Liz Seitz. His stepfather is another well-known former high school basketball player from Rockford Daniel English. His brother is Wisconsin Badgers defensive tackle Bryson Williams.

Donovan Williams discussed his choice of Oklahoma State, his Rockford roots, the condition of his knee and more in a phone interview with Eyewitness News on Tuesday.

To listen to that interview click on the media player. (Video portions are courtesy of Williams’ Facebook page which he posted Tuesday).